Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 5 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is $15.82, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for FOLD is 251.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOLD on April 18, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

FOLD) stock’s latest price update

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD)'s stock price has plunge by 4.12% in relation to previous closing price of 11.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/06/22 that Billionaire Joe Edelman's biotech hedge fund hit with SEC charges for not disclosing SPAC conflicts

FOLD’s Market Performance

FOLD’s stock has risen by 7.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.24% and a quarterly drop of -7.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.10% for FOLD’s stock, with a 2.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOLD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FOLD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FOLD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOLD reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for FOLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to FOLD, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

FOLD Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOLD rose by +7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.22. In addition, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. saw -2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOLD starting from Campbell Bradley L, who sale 11,700 shares at the price of $11.21 back on Apr 03. After this action, Campbell Bradley L now owns 823,454 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc., valued at $131,207 using the latest closing price.

Crowley John F, the Executive Chairman of Amicus Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,044 shares at $11.22 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Crowley John F is holding 980,493 shares at $67,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.09 for the present operating margin

+86.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stands at -71.85. The total capital return value is set at -30.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.21. Equity return is now at value -141.70, with -30.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 367.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 62.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.