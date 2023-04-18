Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT)’s stock price has soared by 14.02 in relation to previous closing price of 4.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 34.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.10.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is $26.25, which is $20.8 above the current market price. The public float for ALT is 48.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALT on April 18, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

ALT’s Market Performance

ALT’s stock has seen a 34.90% increase for the week, with a -50.27% drop in the past month and a -66.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.50% for Altimmune Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.28% for ALT’s stock, with a -55.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ALT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ALT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

ALT Trading at -41.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares sank -50.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT rose by +34.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, Altimmune Inc. saw -66.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Eisenstadt Richard I, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.31 back on Mar 24. After this action, Eisenstadt Richard I now owns 22,010 shares of Altimmune Inc., valued at $43,140 using the latest closing price.

Harris Matthew Scott, the Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Harris Matthew Scott is holding 33,311 shares at $42,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -40.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.