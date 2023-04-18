Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ALLK is also noteworthy at 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALLK is $7.17, which is $3.19 above than the current price. The public float for ALLK is 81.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. The average trading volume of ALLK on April 18, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

ALLK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) has increased by 8.49 when compared to last closing price of 3.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALLK’s Market Performance

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) has experienced a -0.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.64% drop in the past month, and a -48.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.80% for ALLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.49% for ALLK stock, with a simple moving average of -28.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALLK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALLK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLK reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for ALLK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

ALLK Trading at -25.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares sank -24.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLK fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.35. In addition, Allakos Inc. saw -51.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLK starting from Walker Paul Edward, who purchase 3,984,000 shares at the price of $5.02 back on Sep 21. After this action, Walker Paul Edward now owns 3,386,400 shares of Allakos Inc., valued at $19,999,680 using the latest closing price.

JANNEY DANIEL, the Director of Allakos Inc., purchase 475,000 shares at $5.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that JANNEY DANIEL is holding 2,546,147 shares at $2,384,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLK

The total capital return value is set at -75.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.20. Equity return is now at value -112.50, with -87.80 for asset returns.

Based on Allakos Inc. (ALLK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.66. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Allakos Inc. (ALLK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.