Alcon Inc. (ALC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ALC stock has gone up by 2.18%, with a monthly gain of 8.87% and a quarterly plunge of -4.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Alcon Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.03% for ALC’s stock, with a 4.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) is above average at 102.51x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALC is $84.66, which is $12.35 above than the current price. The public float for ALC is 489.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume of ALC on April 18, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

ALC) stock’s latest price update

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.66 in relation to its previous close of 70.73. However, the company has experienced a 2.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/23/22 that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges as Alcon to Buy Eye Care Company

Analysts’ Opinion of ALC

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALC reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for ALC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

ALC Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALC rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.37. In addition, Alcon Inc. saw 3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.24 for the present operating margin

+55.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcon Inc. stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.45.

Based on Alcon Inc. (ALC), the company’s capital structure generated 25.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.51. Total debt to assets is 17.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Alcon Inc. (ALC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.