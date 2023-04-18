Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.93 in comparison to its previous close of 204.00, however, the company has experienced a 3.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/05/23 that Sell Lithium Miner Albemarle Because Pricing Is Double-Edged Sword, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALB is $301.57, which is $94.85 above the current market price. The public float for ALB is 116.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.33% of that float. The average trading volume for ALB on April 18, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

The stock of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has seen a 3.04% increase in the past week, with a -4.06% drop in the past month, and a -15.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for ALB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.62% for ALB’s stock, with a -18.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $195 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $240, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALB, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

ALB Trading at -13.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.31. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw -5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Tozier Scott, who sale 5,700 shares at the price of $251.40 back on Mar 03. After this action, Tozier Scott now owns 69,503 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $1,432,980 using the latest closing price.

Tozier Scott, the EVP & CFO of Albemarle Corporation, sale 417 shares at $255.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Tozier Scott is holding 75,203 shares at $106,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.17 for the present operating margin

+42.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +36.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.23. Equity return is now at value 40.40, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corporation (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 21.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.