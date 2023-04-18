Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) by analysts is $70.36, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for AFL is 563.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of AFL was 2.66M shares.

AFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 66.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AFL’s Market Performance

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has seen a 2.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.55% gain in the past month and a -8.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for AFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.66% for AFL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on May 24th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to AFL, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

AFL Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.49. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, who sale 500 shares at the price of $64.45 back on Apr 03. After this action, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L now owns 19,269 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $32,225 using the latest closing price.

LAKE CHARLES D II, the Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ of Aflac Incorporated, sale 22,291 shares at $70.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that LAKE CHARLES D II is holding 53,925 shares at $1,568,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.