Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) by analysts is $6.48, which is $6.57 above the current market price. The public float for AFMD is 140.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of AFMD was 1.07M shares.

AFMD) stock’s latest price update

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD)’s stock price has increased by 7.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. However, the company has seen a 22.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AFMD’s Market Performance

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has seen a 22.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.51% gain in the past month and a -28.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.14% for AFMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.69% for AFMD stock, with a simple moving average of -54.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFMD reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for AFMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

AFMD Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD rose by +22.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7280. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -34.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.