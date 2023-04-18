Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) has decreased by -4.68 when compared to last closing price of 8.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) is above average at 8.77x. The 36-month beta value for AGRO is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AGRO is 108.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of AGRO on April 18, 2023 was 545.89K shares.

AGRO’s Market Performance

AGRO’s stock has seen a 6.47% increase for the week, with a 12.19% rise in the past month and a 2.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for Adecoagro S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.97% for AGRO’s stock, with a 4.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AGRO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AGRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGRO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AGRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to AGRO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

AGRO Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +16.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO rose by +6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.14. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.