ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) has jumped by 7.67 compared to previous close of 17.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACAD is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is $22.42, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for ACAD is 161.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. On April 18, 2023, ACAD’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD stock saw a decrease of 8.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.06% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.03% for ACAD’s stock, with a 14.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to ACAD, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ACAD Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD rose by +8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.60. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 21.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Kihara James, who sale 523 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Apr 10. After this action, Kihara James now owns 5,197 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $9,487 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS STEPHEN, the CEO of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 8,582 shares at $18.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that DAVIS STEPHEN is holding 100,478 shares at $155,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.23 for the present operating margin

+98.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -41.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.13. Equity return is now at value -50.60, with -35.60 for asset returns.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.