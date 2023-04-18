Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) has plunged by -3.49 when compared to previous closing price of 67.09, but the company has seen a 0.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Academy Sports Stock Is Surging. Earnings, Guidance Crushed Estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Right Now?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65x compared to its average ratio,

The average price suggested by analysts for ASO is $76.36, which is $11.71 above the current market price. The public float for ASO is 75.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.55% of that float. The average trading volume for ASO on April 18, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

ASO’s stock has seen a 0.43% increase for the week, with a -0.31% drop in the past month and a 16.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.26% for ASO’s stock, with a 27.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASO reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for ASO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ASO, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

ASO Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.65. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw 23.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Davis Heather A., who sale 349 shares at the price of $60.41 back on Mar 06. After this action, Davis Heather A. now owns 176 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $21,083 using the latest closing price.

Harriman Sherry L., the SVP, Logistics & Supply Chain of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., sale 11,969 shares at $61.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Harriman Sherry L. is holding 2,742 shares at $730,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.23 for the present operating margin

+32.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stands at +9.82. The total capital return value is set at 25.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.28. Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), the company’s capital structure generated 108.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 38.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 353.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.