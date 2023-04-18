Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has gone down by -8.76% for the week, with a -6.46% drop in the past month and a -11.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.13% for ANF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.95% for ANF’s stock, with a 14.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Right Now?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 432.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ANF is at 1.48.

The public float for ANF is 48.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.24% of that float. The average trading volume for ANF on April 18, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)’s stock price has plunge by -2.62relation to previous closing price of 25.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Best Buy, Dick’s Ease Fears About Holiday Spending

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ANF, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

ANF Trading at -10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.13. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from BURMAN TERRY LEE, who sale 17,528 shares at the price of $28.39 back on Mar 03. After this action, BURMAN TERRY LEE now owns 35,686 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $497,620 using the latest closing price.

Scott Kristin A., the President-Global Brands of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 52,431 shares at $27.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Scott Kristin A. is holding 101,248 shares at $1,461,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+52.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.16. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 176.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.79. Total debt to assets is 45.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.