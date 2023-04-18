AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)’s stock price has dropped by -0.25 in relation to previous closing price of 161.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies

Is It Worth Investing in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is above average at 24.31x. The 36-month beta value for ABBV is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABBV is $165.55, which is $3.78 above than the current price. The public float for ABBV is 1.76B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of ABBV on April 18, 2023 was 6.09M shares.

ABBV’s Market Performance

The stock of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has seen a -0.06% decrease in the past week, with a 3.79% rise in the past month, and a 4.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for ABBV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.47% for ABBV’s stock, with a 7.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABBV reach a price target of $172. The rating they have provided for ABBV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

ABBV Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.20. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw -0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from Sorg Elaine K., who sale 15,002 shares at the price of $160.03 back on Apr 03. After this action, Sorg Elaine K. now owns 42,829 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $2,400,770 using the latest closing price.

Siatis Perry C, the EVP, GC AND SECRETARY of AbbVie Inc., sale 3,520 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Siatis Perry C is holding 10,377 shares at $563,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AbbVie Inc. stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 25.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.97. Equity return is now at value 73.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 372.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.82. Total debt to assets is 46.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.