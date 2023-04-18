89bio Inc. (ETNB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETNB is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ETNB is $34.63, which is $18.04 above the current price. The public float for ETNB is 46.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETNB on April 18, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

The stock price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) has jumped by 6.83 compared to previous close of 15.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ETNB’s Market Performance

89bio Inc. (ETNB) has seen a 15.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.07% gain in the past month and a 57.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for ETNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.75% for ETNB’s stock, with a 84.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ETNB, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ETNB Trading at 18.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +33.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +15.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +380.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.91. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 30.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Martins Ryan, who sale 8,721 shares at the price of $14.95 back on Apr 04. After this action, Martins Ryan now owns 53,578 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $130,379 using the latest closing price.

Hayden Michael R, the Director of 89bio Inc., purchase 61,538 shares at $16.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Hayden Michael R is holding 61,538 shares at $993,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -83.70, with -59.90 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc. (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.