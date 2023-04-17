Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is 5.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZION is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is $40.68, which is $10.93 above the current market price. The public float for ZION is 147.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.38% of that float. On April 17, 2023, ZION’s average trading volume was 4.22M shares.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.85 in relation to its previous close of 31.15. However, the company has experienced a 1.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZION’s Market Performance

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has experienced a 1.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.47% drop in the past month, and a -41.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.53% for ZION. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.31% for ZION’s stock, with a -39.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $60 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to ZION, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

ZION Trading at -26.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.75. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -39.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Ellingsen Eric, who sale 377 shares at the price of $52.51 back on Feb 10. After this action, Ellingsen Eric now owns 24,135 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $19,796 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENS STEVEN DAN, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 6,000 shares at $54.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that STEPHENS STEVEN DAN is holding 38,509 shares at $326,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +27.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.45. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 230.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.