WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Stock Faces 3.02% Weekly Volatility

The stock of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has seen a 5.81% increase in the past week, with a -8.34% drop in the past month, and a -7.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for WSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.43% for WSC’s stock, with a -2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) by analysts is $57.91, which is $15.27 above the current market price. The public float for WSC is 202.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of WSC was 2.08M shares.

WSC) stock’s latest price update

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.48 in comparison to its previous close of 42.02, however, the company has experienced a 5.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WSC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

WSC Trading at -11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.94. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw -5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $50.47 back on Feb 27. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $252,325 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS ERIKA T, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., purchase 2,950 shares at $50.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that DAVIS ERIKA T is holding 6,313 shares at $149,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.33 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stands at +12.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.71. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC), the company’s capital structure generated 210.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.80. Total debt to assets is 56.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.