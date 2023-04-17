What Recent Market Trends Mean for Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) Stock

The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has gone up by 0.25% for the week, with a 6.53% rise in the past month and a -14.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.53% for LUV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.60% for LUV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is above average at 40.09x. The 36-month beta value for LUV is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LUV is $43.25, which is $11.84 above than the current price. The public float for LUV is 591.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume of LUV on April 17, 2023 was 6.58M shares.

LUV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has decreased by -1.68 when compared to last closing price of 32.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that Southwest Outlines Plan to Handle Severe Weather Problems

Analysts’ Opinion of LUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LUV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LUV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUV reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for LUV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Neutral” to LUV, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

LUV Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.23. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from MONTFORD JOHN T, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $38.87 back on Nov 10. After this action, MONTFORD JOHN T now owns 21,046 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $87,458 using the latest closing price.

MONTFORD JOHN T, the Director of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 2,300 shares at $45.70 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that MONTFORD JOHN T is holding 23,296 shares at $105,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 25.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.