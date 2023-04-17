What Recent Market Trends Mean for Blackboxstocks Inc.’s (BLBX) Stock

In the past week, BLBX stock has gone up by 99.72%, with a monthly gain of 109.86% and a quarterly surge of 264.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.23% for Blackboxstocks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 115.69% for BLBX stock, with a simple moving average of 108.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLBX is -0.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) is $12.00, which is $8.87 above the current market price. The public float for BLBX is 1.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On April 17, 2023, BLBX’s average trading volume was 212.69K shares.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 151.20 in relation to its previous close of 2.64. However, the company has experienced a 99.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BLBX Trading at 111.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.98%, as shares surge +102.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBX rose by +119.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Blackboxstocks Inc. saw 452.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBX starting from KEPLER GUST, who purchase 1,130,002 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 23. After this action, KEPLER GUST now owns 3,462,070 shares of Blackboxstocks Inc., valued at $3,390,006 using the latest closing price.

Balestri Ray, the Director of Blackboxstocks Inc., purchase 8,183 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Balestri Ray is holding 125,366 shares at $10,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.27 for the present operating margin

+69.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackboxstocks Inc. stands at -42.79. The total capital return value is set at -51.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.89. Equity return is now at value -107.10, with -67.80 for asset returns.

Based on Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX), the company’s capital structure generated 18.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.54. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 334.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.