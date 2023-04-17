Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.28 in comparison to its previous close of 10.24, however, the company has experienced a -11.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is 30.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIAV is 0.83.

The public float for VIAV is 223.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On April 17, 2023, VIAV’s average trading volume was 1.86M shares.

VIAV’s Market Performance

VIAV stock saw a decrease of -11.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.02% for VIAV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAV reach a price target of $14.50, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for VIAV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to VIAV, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

VIAV Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -12.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV fell by -13.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc. saw -11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from Staley Gary W, who sale 13,636 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Feb 22. After this action, Staley Gary W now owns 80,027 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc., valued at $150,269 using the latest closing price.

Staley Gary W, the SVP Global Sales NSE of Viavi Solutions Inc., sale 13,453 shares at $11.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Staley Gary W is holding 93,663 shares at $150,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.