V.F. Corporation (VFC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, VFC stock has gone up by 5.29%, with a monthly gain of 5.44% and a quarterly plunge of -26.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for V.F. Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for VFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for V.F. Corporation (VFC) by analysts is $28.24, which is $6.43 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 387.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.15% of that float. On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of VFC was 8.85M shares.

VFC) stock’s latest price update

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)’s stock price has soared by 3.02 in relation to previous closing price of 21.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to VFC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

VFC Trading at -6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.63. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -18.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Roberts Carol L, who purchase 7,109 shares at the price of $21.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roberts Carol L now owns 7,109 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $149,786 using the latest closing price.

CHUGG JULIANA L, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $26.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that CHUGG JULIANA L is holding 15,000 shares at $400,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+54.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +10.25. The total capital return value is set at 16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.71. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on V.F. Corporation (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 192.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.82. Total debt to assets is 50.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.