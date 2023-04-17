Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Experiences -12.27% Monthly Change

In the past week, UEC stock has gone up by 1.99%, with a monthly decline of -12.27% and a quarterly plunge of -28.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.14% for Uranium Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.99% for UEC’s stock, with a -23.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) is above average at 47.33x. The 36-month beta value for UEC is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UEC is $6.85, which is $3.99 above than the current price. The public float for UEC is 358.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.06% of that float. The average trading volume of UEC on April 17, 2023 was 7.98M shares.

UEC) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.53 in comparison to its previous close of 2.84, however, the company has experienced a 1.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at -16.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw -27.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from Adnani Amir, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Mar 24. After this action, Adnani Amir now owns 3,615,101 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $159,558 using the latest closing price.

Abraham Spencer, the Director of Uranium Energy Corp., purchase 38,500 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Abraham Spencer is holding 605,437 shares at $100,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

-18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.19. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36. Total debt to assets is 0.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.