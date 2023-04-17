Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) Stock

The stock of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has gone up by 2.41% for the week, with a 32.74% rise in the past month and a 4.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.63% for SKLZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.39% for SKLZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SKLZ is $0.89, The public float for SKLZ is 288.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.92% of that float. The average trading volume for SKLZ on April 17, 2023 was 8.49M shares.

SKLZ) stock’s latest price update

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKLZ reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for SKLZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SKLZ, setting the target price at $2.10 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

SKLZ Trading at 7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares surge +32.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5824. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw 37.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Paradise Andrew, who purchase 1,500,000 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Apr 05. After this action, Paradise Andrew now owns 8,956,647 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $836,250 using the latest closing price.

Mbugua Stanley, the Chief Accounting Officer of Skillz Inc., sale 10,620 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Mbugua Stanley is holding 29,290 shares at $11,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -99.30, with -55.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.