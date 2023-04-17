Understanding the 15.87% Volatility Levels of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s (GMDA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has gone up by 23.10% for the week, with a -42.03% drop in the past month and a -43.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.87% for GMDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.74% for GMDA stock, with a simple moving average of -48.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GMDA is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GMDA is $6.40, which is $5.5 above than the current price. The public float for GMDA is 58.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.06% of that float. The average trading volume of GMDA on April 17, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

GMDA) stock’s latest price update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA)’s stock price has increased by 11.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. However, the company has seen a 23.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMDA stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GMDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMDA in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $11 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to GMDA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

GMDA Trading at -31.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -41.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA rose by +23.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9213. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd. saw -30.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMDA starting from Blum Robert I, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Sep 30. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 52,000 shares of Gamida Cell Ltd., valued at $77,500 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins Abigail L., the President and CEO of Gamida Cell Ltd., purchase 16,129 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Jenkins Abigail L. is holding 266,129 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

Equity return is now at value -827.40, with -67.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.