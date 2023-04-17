U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, USB stock has gone down by -2.18%, with a monthly decline of -1.33% and a quarterly plunge of -26.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for U.S. Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.17% for USB’s stock, with a -20.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is above average at 9.46x. The 36-month beta value for USB is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for USB is $47.05, which is $12.03 above than the current price. The public float for USB is 1.53B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume of USB on April 17, 2023 was 13.14M shares.

USB) stock’s latest price update

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.16 in relation to its previous close of 35.38. However, the company has experienced a -2.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to USB, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

USB Trading at -16.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.31. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -19.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from CECERE ANDREW, who sale 84,948 shares at the price of $43.51 back on Dec 12. After this action, CECERE ANDREW now owns 956,742 shares of U.S. Bancorp, valued at $3,695,918 using the latest closing price.

DOLAN TERRANCE R, the Vice Chair & CFO of U.S. Bancorp, sale 15,000 shares at $43.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that DOLAN TERRANCE R is holding 138,051 shares at $650,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 142.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.83. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, U.S. Bancorp (USB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.