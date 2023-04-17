Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is $11.00, which is -$0.81 below the current market price. The public float for HEAR is 15.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HEAR on April 17, 2023 was 274.39K shares.

HEAR) stock’s latest price update

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.88 compared to its previous closing price of 11.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HEAR’s Market Performance

HEAR’s stock has risen by 9.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 48.93% and a quarterly rise of 33.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.25% for Turtle Beach Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.25% for HEAR’s stock, with a 30.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEAR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HEAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEAR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HEAR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

HEAR Trading at 34.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares surge +47.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEAR rose by +9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.85. In addition, Turtle Beach Corporation saw 64.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEAR starting from Ballard Lloyd Gregory, who purchase 7,800 shares at the price of $9.15 back on Nov 18. After this action, Ballard Lloyd Gregory now owns 46,522 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation, valued at $71,370 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.65 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turtle Beach Corporation stands at -24.79. Equity return is now at value -52.40, with -30.30 for asset returns.

Based on Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), the company’s capital structure generated 21.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.