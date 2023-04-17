Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRKA is $1.50, which is $1.26 above than the current price. The public float for TRKA is 306.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. The average trading volume of TRKA on April 17, 2023 was 92.58M shares.

TRKA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) has plunged by -7.12 when compared to previous closing price of 0.26, but the company has seen a 2.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRKA’s Market Performance

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has seen a 2.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.95% gain in the past month and a 81.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.12% for TRKA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for TRKA’s stock, with a -35.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRKA Trading at -13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.16%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2346. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc. saw 109.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Coates Peter, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jul 18. After this action, Coates Peter now owns 10,591,710 shares of Troika Media Group Inc., valued at $398,050 using the latest closing price.

Coates Peter, the 10% Owner of Troika Media Group Inc., purchase 9,082 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Coates Peter is holding 10,091,710 shares at $8,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.26 for the present operating margin

+21.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Troika Media Group Inc. stands at -33.24. The total capital return value is set at -29.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.38. Equity return is now at value -222.50, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Based on Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), the company’s capital structure generated 913.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.14. Total debt to assets is 46.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 872.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.