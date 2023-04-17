Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.95 in relation to previous closing price of 6.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is $7.09, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for RIG is 669.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RIG on April 17, 2023 was 23.71M shares.

RIG’s Market Performance

RIG stock saw an increase of 2.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.54% and a quarterly increase of 20.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.68% for Transocean Ltd. (RIG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.73% for RIG’s stock, with a 44.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $7.50 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for RIG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to RIG, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

RIG Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +13.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 43.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from DEATON CHAD C, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Mar 02. After this action, DEATON CHAD C now owns 141,000 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $222,000 using the latest closing price.

Adamson Keelan, the PRESIDENT AND COO of Transocean Ltd., sale 70,994 shares at $6.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Adamson Keelan is holding 482,813 shares at $483,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+6.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd. stands at -24.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.43. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Transocean Ltd. (RIG), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 38.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.