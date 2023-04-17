Trading Update: HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Stock Endures 9.12% Monthly Volatility

The stock of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has seen a -9.52% decrease in the past week, with a -22.45% drop in the past month, and a -11.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.12% for HEXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.83% for HEXO’s stock, with a -47.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HEXO is at 2.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HEXO is $1.34, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for HEXO is 41.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume for HEXO on April 17, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

HEXO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) has increased by 1.79 when compared to last closing price of 1.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEXO

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEXO reach a price target of $0.53, previously predicting the price at $1.07. The rating they have provided for HEXO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

HEXO Trading at -22.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.86%, as shares sank -19.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEXO fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2795. In addition, HEXO Corp. saw 12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.05 for the present operating margin

-85.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for HEXO Corp. stands at -558.65. The total capital return value is set at -32.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -190.45. Equity return is now at value -97.90, with -44.10 for asset returns.

Based on HEXO Corp. (HEXO), the company’s capital structure generated 80.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.50. Total debt to assets is 36.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.