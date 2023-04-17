TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is above average at 39.62x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 5.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOP on April 17, 2023 was 228.27K shares.

TOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has increased by 2.79 when compared to last closing price of 5.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen a -0.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.00% gain in the past month and a 1.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.52% for TOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.77% for TOP’s stock, with a -45.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOP Trading at 8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.18%, as shares surge +3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.78 for the present operating margin

+64.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +44.64. The total capital return value is set at 41.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.20.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.35.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.