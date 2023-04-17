Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is $6.25, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIO on April 17, 2023 was 479.22K shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.68 in comparison to its previous close of 1.42, however, the company has experienced a 32.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIO’s Market Performance

TIO’s stock has risen by 32.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 88.24% and a quarterly rise of 78.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.69% for Tingo Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 55.16% for TIO’s stock, with a 89.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIO Trading at 60.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.98%, as shares surge +83.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +32.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +180.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0675. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 92.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.