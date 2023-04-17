The Volatility of Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) Stock: A 13.91% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has seen a 13.91% increase in the past week, with a 22.55% gain in the past month, and a 16.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for GNW.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.08% for GNW’s stock, with a 28.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is above average at 5.15x. The 36-month beta value for GNW is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GNW is $5.50, which is -$0.64 below than the current price. The public float for GNW is 478.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume of GNW on April 17, 2023 was 3.93M shares.

GNW) stock’s latest price update

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW)’s stock price has soared by 3.72 in relation to previous closing price of 5.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNW

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNW reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for GNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to GNW, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

GNW Trading at 9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +22.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW rose by +13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw 16.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from Gupta Rohit, who sale 90,691 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Feb 17. After this action, Gupta Rohit now owns 258,579 shares of Genworth Financial Inc., valued at $567,127 using the latest closing price.

Sheehan Daniel J IV, the EVP, CFO & CIO of Genworth Financial Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Sheehan Daniel J IV is holding 782,023 shares at $2,188,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc. stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.