The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) Stock

The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has gone down by -1.35% for the week, with a 10.94% rise in the past month and a -9.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.67% for CVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for CVE’s stock, with a -4.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is above average at 7.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is $23.76, which is $6.6 above the current market price. The public float for CVE is 1.37B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CVE on April 17, 2023 was 7.57M shares.

CVE) stock’s latest price update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 17.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVE reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CVE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

CVE Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw -9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 26.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.69. Total debt to assets is 20.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.