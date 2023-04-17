The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HIG is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HIG is $86.78, which is $19.21 above the current market price. The public float for HIG is 311.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume for HIG on April 17, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HIG) stock’s latest price update

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.94 in comparison to its previous close of 70.83, however, the company has experienced a -2.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/22/21 that Hartford CEO Surprised by Chubb Proposal; Board Has Rejected Three

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG’s stock has fallen by -2.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.15% and a quarterly drop of -10.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.86% for HIG’s stock, with a -3.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $84 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to HIG, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

HIG Trading at -6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.60. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -10.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $69.56 back on Apr 06. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 3,508 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $23,372 using the latest closing price.

Stepnowski Amy, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 336 shares at $77.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Stepnowski Amy is holding 3,844 shares at $26,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.