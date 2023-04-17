The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) has increased by 1.44 when compared to last closing price of 332.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/01/23 that Your Next Greece Getaway Could Be at a Hotel Owned by Goldman Sachs

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is above average at 11.21x. The 36-month beta value for GS is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GS is $386.40, which is $47.07 above than the current price. The public float for GS is 331.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of GS on April 17, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

GS’s stock has seen a 4.50% increase for the week, with a 7.92% rise in the past month and a -8.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.28% for GS’s stock, with a -0.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $420, previously predicting the price at $390. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Odeon gave a rating of “Hold” to GS, setting the target price at $370.14 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

GS Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $321.11. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 101,526 shares at the price of $6.43 back on Mar 22. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 16,980,553 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $652,751 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 4,000,000 shares at $6.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 17,099,784 shares at $25,717,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +16.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 397.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 32.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.