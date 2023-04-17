The 50.68% Simple Moving Average of On Holding AG’s (ONON) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of On Holding AG (ONON) has seen a 4.53% increase in the past week, with a 49.44% gain in the past month, and a 51.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for ONON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.57% for ONON’s stock, with a simple moving average of 50.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is above average at 151.28x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for On Holding AG (ONON) is $29.26, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for ONON is 141.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONON on April 17, 2023 was 3.88M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.64 in comparison to its previous close of 29.92, however, the company has experienced a 4.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ONON, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

ONON Trading at 24.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +41.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.27. In addition, On Holding AG saw 78.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, On Holding AG (ONON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.