The -13.88% Decline of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has gone up by 1.95% for the week, with a -0.14% drop in the past month and a -20.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.22% for YMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for YMM’s stock, with a -2.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Right Now?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 130.71x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) by analysts is $81.48, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for YMM is 982.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of YMM was 6.27M shares.

YMM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) has plunged by -0.14 when compared to previous closing price of 7.33, but the company has seen a 1.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMM reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for YMM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to YMM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

YMM Trading at -0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.11 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.21. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.