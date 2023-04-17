Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.82 compared to its previous closing price of 7.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Tencent Music’s Stock Is Soaring. Thanks, Alibaba.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is above average at 22.89x. The 36-month beta value for TME is also noteworthy at 0.80.

The average price estimated by analysts for TME is $65.13, which is $1.37 above than the current price. The public float for TME is 837.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume of TME on April 17, 2023 was 6.54M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has seen a 5.48% increase in the past week, with a 0.64% rise in the past month, and a -12.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for TME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.85% for TME’s stock, with a 28.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TME, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

TME Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+32.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 8.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.