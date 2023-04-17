TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.86 in comparison to its previous close of 5.95, however, the company has experienced a -2.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TAL is also noteworthy at -0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TAL is $8.41, which is $1.59 above than the current price. The public float for TAL is 353.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.47% of that float. The average trading volume of TAL on April 17, 2023 was 7.47M shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL stock saw an increase of -2.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.90% and a quarterly increase of -28.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.73% for TAL Education Group (TAL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.89% for TAL’s stock, with a 3.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAL reach a price target of $2.90. The rating they have provided for TAL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TAL, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

TAL Trading at -8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.18. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.97 for the present operating margin

+49.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -25.87. The total capital return value is set at -1.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.61. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.67. Total debt to assets is 4.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In summary, TAL Education Group (TAL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.