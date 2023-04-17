Suncor Energy Inc.’s (SU) Stock: A 5.57% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has gone up by 3.16% for the week, with a 11.41% rise in the past month and a 0.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.63% for SU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.57% for SU’s stock, with a 0.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SU is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SU is 1.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SU on April 17, 2023 was 4.62M shares.

SU) stock’s latest price update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s stock price has plunge by -0.12relation to previous closing price of 32.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SU Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.06. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw 2.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.