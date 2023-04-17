Home  »  Business   »  Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Stock Price and ...

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

PHYS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of PHYS was 2.31M shares.

PHYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) has plunged by -1.15 when compared to previous closing price of 15.68, but the company has seen a -0.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PHYS’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has experienced a -0.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.24% rise in the past month, and a 4.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.42% for PHYS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.45% for the last 200 days.

PHYS Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.58. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

