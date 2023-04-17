SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s stock price has increased by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 5.86. However, the company has seen a 2.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that SoFi Stock Leaps on Narrower-Than-Expected Loss and Revenue Beat

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is $7.57, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for SOFI is 870.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOFI on April 17, 2023 was 36.42M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI stock saw an increase of 2.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.43% and a quarterly increase of 10.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.04% for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.28% for SOFI’s stock, with a 2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOFI reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SOFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

SOFI Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 28.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $5.39 back on Mar 16. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 6,300,539 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $242,712 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., purchase 180,000 shares at $5.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 5,984,110 shares at $995,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -0.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.39. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 234.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.12. Total debt to assets is 68.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.