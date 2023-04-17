SES AI Corporation (SES) Stock Showcases -18.85% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen a -18.77% decrease in the past week, with a -17.58% drop in the past month, and a -38.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for SES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.85% for SES’s stock, with a -46.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SES AI Corporation (SES) is $4.00, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for SES is 213.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On April 17, 2023, SES’s average trading volume was 478.96K shares.

SES) stock’s latest price update

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES)’s stock price has dropped by -5.86 in relation to previous closing price of 2.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SES reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SES stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

SES Trading at -25.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares sank -20.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES fell by -18.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 11,495 shares at the price of $2.68 back on Mar 17. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,434,223 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $30,835 using the latest closing price.

Nealis Jing, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 10,795 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Nealis Jing is holding 1,445,718 shares at $35,371 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -11.30 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SES AI Corporation (SES) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.