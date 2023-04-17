ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is above average at 289.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is $524.03, which is $65.25 above the current market price. The public float for NOW is 200.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOW on April 17, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW)’s stock price has dropped by -4.23 in relation to previous closing price of 483.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that ServiceNow Earnings Beat Street Estimates

NOW’s Market Performance

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has experienced a -2.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.66% rise in the past month, and a 12.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for NOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.30% for NOW’s stock, with a 8.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $548 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW reach a price target of $420, previously predicting the price at $525. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to NOW, setting the target price at $500 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

NOW Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $453.65. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw 19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Bedi Christopher, who sale 2,613 shares at the price of $447.18 back on Mar 22. After this action, Bedi Christopher now owns 15,752 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $1,168,481 using the latest closing price.

Canney Jacqueline P, the Chief People Officer of ServiceNow Inc., sale 464 shares at $431.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Canney Jacqueline P is holding 1,887 shares at $200,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc. stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.