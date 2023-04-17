SentinelOne Inc. (S) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of SentinelOne Inc. (S) has seen a 7.33% increase in the past week, with a 14.99% gain in the past month, and a 25.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.75% for S stock, with a simple moving average of -10.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Right Now?

The public float for S is 230.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.34% of that float. On April 17, 2023, S’s average trading volume was 6.06M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

S) stock’s latest price update

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S)’s stock price has increased by 1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 17.54. However, the company has seen a 7.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see S reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for S stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to S, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

S Trading at 14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +17.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.84. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 22.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Srivatsan Narayanan, who sale 43,310 shares at the price of $16.02 back on Apr 06. After this action, Srivatsan Narayanan now owns 604,428 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $693,796 using the latest closing price.

Bernhardt David J., the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc., sale 1,538 shares at $15.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Bernhardt David J. is holding 391,887 shares at $23,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SentinelOne Inc. (S) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.