Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.45 compared to its previous closing price of 7.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Moderna Faces Patent Lawsuit on Covid-19 Vaccine

Is It Worth Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is $13.63, which is $6.75 above the current market price. The public float for ROIV is 440.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROIV on April 17, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

ROIV’s Market Performance

ROIV’s stock has seen a -3.66% decrease for the week, with a -17.23% drop in the past month and a -28.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for Roivant Sciences Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.48% for ROIV’s stock, with a 20.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROIV reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ROIV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ROIV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

ROIV Trading at -9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd. saw -11.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from SVF Investments (UK) Ltd, who sale 12,000,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Mar 20. After this action, SVF Investments (UK) Ltd now owns 83,031,667 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd., valued at $96,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Pulik Richard, the CFO of Roivant Sciences Ltd., sale 1,912 shares at $8.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Pulik Richard is holding 223,347 shares at $15,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Equity return is now at value -96.60, with -51.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.