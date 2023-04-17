Real-Time Update: Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has seen a 83.06% increase in the past week, with a 463.77% gain in the past month, and a 224.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 48.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 37.56% for GFAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 129.87% for GFAI’s stock, with a 133.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GFAI is $30.00, which is $16.66 above the current price. The public float for GFAI is 1.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFAI on April 17, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

GFAI) stock’s latest price update

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.12 compared to its previous closing price of 26.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 83.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFAI Trading at 127.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.01%, as shares surge +386.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +83.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.08. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 360.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.54 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -15.59. The total capital return value is set at -13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.83.

Based on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 371.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.79. Total debt to assets is 57.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.