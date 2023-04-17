Real-Time Update: Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has seen a 37.37% increase in the past week, with a 53.07% gain in the past month, and a 56.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.26% for CELZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.07% for CELZ’s stock, with a 27.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CELZ is 5.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CELZ is $7.00, which is $6.29 above the current price. The public float for CELZ is 13.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELZ on April 17, 2023 was 4.10M shares.

CELZ) stock’s latest price update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 37.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CELZ Trading at 16.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.95%, as shares surge +47.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELZ rose by +37.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5400. In addition, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. saw 85.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELZ starting from Warbington Timothy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 22. After this action, Warbington Timothy now owns 112,087 shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., valued at $3,897 using the latest closing price.

Warbington Timothy, the President & CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Warbington Timothy is holding 102,087 shares at $5,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11562.50 for the present operating margin

-36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stands at -11449.26. Equity return is now at value -57.70, with -54.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.