Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RXT is $3.80, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for RXT is 205.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.21% of that float. The average trading volume for RXT on April 17, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

RXT) stock’s latest price update

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.79 compared to its previous closing price of 1.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/15/22 that Rackspace Ransomware Outage Continues Nearly 2 Weeks After It Started

RXT’s Market Performance

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has experienced a 1.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.36% drop in the past month, and a -33.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.72% for RXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.46% for RXT’s stock, with a -57.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RXT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

RXT Trading at -23.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8000. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw -39.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Samant Shashank, who purchase 19,933 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Nov 30. After this action, Samant Shashank now owns 158,507 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc., valued at $91,520 using the latest closing price.

Samant Shashank, the Director of Rackspace Technology Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Samant Shashank is holding 138,574 shares at $454,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at -25.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.89. Equity return is now at value -78.80, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 619.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.10. Total debt to assets is 71.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 593.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.