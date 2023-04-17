Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, QNRX stock has gone up by 9.14%, with a monthly decline of -0.33% and a quarterly plunge of -69.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.89% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for QNRX’s stock, with a -80.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) by analysts is $8.67, which is $8.16 above the current market price. The public float for QNRX is 10.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of QNRX was 716.71K shares.

QNRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) has jumped by 14.30 compared to previous close of 0.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QNRX Trading at -42.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4862. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -64.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

Equity return is now at value -298.10, with -89.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.