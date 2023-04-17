Public Storage (PSA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSA is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PSA is $338.67, which is $51.05 above the current price. The public float for PSA is 151.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSA on April 17, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PSA) stock’s latest price update

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.65 compared to its previous closing price of 304.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PSA’s Market Performance

Public Storage (PSA) has seen a -6.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.62% gain in the past month and a -1.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for PSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.70% for PSA’s stock, with a -4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSA

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSA reach a price target of $380, previously predicting the price at $365. The rating they have provided for PSA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PSA, setting the target price at $367 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

PSA Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSA fell by -6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $298.18. In addition, Public Storage saw 3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSA starting from RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $297.65 back on Dec 12. After this action, RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR now owns 45,982 shares of Public Storage, valued at $744,137 using the latest closing price.

GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES, the Director of Public Storage, sale 203 shares at $348.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES is holding 0 shares at $70,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.44 for the present operating margin

+54.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Public Storage stands at +103.99. The total capital return value is set at 12.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.17. Equity return is now at value 74.10, with 23.50 for asset returns.

Based on Public Storage (PSA), the company’s capital structure generated 68.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.55. Total debt to assets is 39.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Public Storage (PSA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.