Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76.

The public float for PLUG is 523.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLUG on April 17, 2023 was 18.88M shares.

PLUG) stock’s latest price update

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 9.30. However, the company has seen a -2.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/12/23 that The Fight to Define Green Hydrogen, With Billions of Dollars at Stake

PLUG’s Market Performance

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has experienced a -2.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.39% drop in the past month, and a -46.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for PLUG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.06% for PLUG stock, with a simple moving average of -48.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLUG reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for PLUG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to PLUG, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

PLUG Trading at -31.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -23.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw -26.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -12.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.